Driver killed in U.S. 33 crash revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The name of the driver who died at the U.S. 33 and W Cook Road crash has been revealed.

On early Wednesday morning, June 28, police responded to a scene where an SUV was headed westbound on W Cook Road and drove into the intersection at U.S. 33 when a car crashed into them. The driver of the SUV got out to check on the other driver and then went back to his SUV.

Then a truck tanker northbound on U.S. 33 struck the SUV, which was sitting in the middle of the northbound lanes from the first crash.

The male victim of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified him as thirty-year-old Ethan Richardson of Fort Wayne.

The Cause of Death is Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Crash and the Manner of Death is Accident.

This incident is under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen

County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.