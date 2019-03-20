Driver injured after rolling semi crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A semi driver was injured following a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The semi was traveling westbound in the 3600 block of State Road 8 when the driver became distracted. He told police he was looking in his mirror because he thought another vehicle was attempting to pass him.

The semi’s right front tire traveled off the right side of the roadway, pulling the vehicle to the right. The semi went into a ditch and rolled onto its right side, trapping the driver inside the cab.

The semi was carrying two steel coils totaling approximately 90,000 pounds. Damage to the vehicle and cargo exceed $100,000.

Firefighters from the Auburn Fire Department helped extricate the driver, who was then transported to Parkview North for back pain.