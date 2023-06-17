Driver fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on Friday evening at the intersection of Shordon Road and Long Road on the east side of Fort Wayne.

At approximately 8:26 p.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department received a report regarding a southbound vehicle colliding with a power pole which caused the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a heavily damaged vehicle overturned at the scene. Officers checked the vehicle and found an adult male driver who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on-site. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations strongly suggest that excessive speed played a significant role in the crash.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team, in collaboration with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, has initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.