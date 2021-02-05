Driver dies in semi crash on Toll Road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 35-year-old man is dead after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road last night led to a hazardous material spill.

According to the Indiana State Police, it happened at approximately 8:30pm when a semi driven by Omar Pleasont of Portage went off the road and into the center median on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 129.5 mile marker. Both the semi and the tanker attached to it overturned.

The tanker was carrying hydrochloric acid, and a leak forced police to evacuate the immediate area and close the Toll Road to both eastbound and westbound traffic for several hours until the spill could be tended to.

Pleasont was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was dead when they arrived, and his death was not caused by the acid spill.