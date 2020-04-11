Drive thru COVID-19 testing set for Allen County essential workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at a free drive-thru clinic at the Ivy Tech Coliseum campus next week.

The clinic will be held at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, 3800 N Anthony Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17. The Indiana State Department of Health is organizing the clinic in collaboration with the Allen County Department of Health.

“We are so grateful to the state for bringing this service to symptomatic front-line workers in our community,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan.

Participants must be Indiana residents and should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough.