Drive-In movie season has arrived

INDIANA, (WOWO) – It’s officially drive-in movie theater season.
The Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theater opened last weekend, and will remain open through Labor Day, showing double features and occasionally triple features.
Until Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) the theater is only open during weekends. After Memorial Day through Labor Day (September 3), the drive-in will be open seven days a week.
Tickets prices are $8 for adults (13+), $4 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children 4 years and younger.
You can find the movie schedule and showtimes at auburngarrettdrivein.com.
The Huntington Twin Drive-In Movie Theater also opens this weekend, and the weekly schedule is as follows:
- Spring Schedule – April 13 through May 20
- Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features
- Summer Schedule – May 24th through September 2
- Thursdays and Sundays: Single Features
- Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features
- Special Holiday Schedule
- Sunday, May 27th: Double Feature
- Monday, May 28th: Single Feature
- Tuesday, July 3rd through Saturday, July 7th: Double Features
- Sunday, July 8th: Single Feature
- Fall Schedule – September 7th through End of Season
- Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features
Ticket prices are $8.50 for adults (12+), $4 for children ages 3-11 years, and free for children under 2 years old.
You can find the movie schedule and showtimes for the Auburn Garrett theater at goodrichqualitytheaters.com.