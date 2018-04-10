Drive-In movie season has arrived

INDIANA, (WOWO) – It’s officially drive-in movie theater season.

The Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theater opened last weekend, and will remain open through Labor Day, showing double features and occasionally triple features.

Until Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) the theater is only open during weekends. After Memorial Day through Labor Day (September 3), the drive-in will be open seven days a week.

Tickets prices are $8 for adults (13+), $4 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children 4 years and younger.

You can find the movie schedule and showtimes at auburngarrettdrivein.com.

The Huntington Twin Drive-In Movie Theater also opens this weekend, and the weekly schedule is as follows:

Spring Schedule – April 13 through May 20 Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features

Summer Schedule – May 24th through September 2 Thursdays and Sundays: Single Features Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features

Special Holiday Schedule Sunday, May 27th: Double Feature Monday, May 28th: Single Feature Tuesday, July 3rd through Saturday, July 7th: Double Features Sunday, July 8th: Single Feature

Fall Schedule – September 7th through End of Season Fridays and Saturdays: Double Features



Ticket prices are $8.50 for adults (12+), $4 for children ages 3-11 years, and free for children under 2 years old.

You can find the movie schedule and showtimes for the Auburn Garrett theater at goodrichqualitytheaters.com.