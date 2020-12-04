Dr. Matthew Sutter named IU Health Fort Wayne CMO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter has been named the chief medical officer (CMO) for IU Health Fort Wayne.

Sutter will continue to serve in his role as health commissioner. He replaced Dr. Deborah McMahan in that role in June after her retirement.

“Dr. Sutter is the perfect clinical leader for IU Health Fort Wayne as we continue to grow and expand IU Health’s presence in northeast Indiana,” said Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne. “As a practicing emergency room physician with many diverse leadership experiences, Dr. Sutter brings extensive experience and knowledge of the healthcare delivery system and also public health issues facing northeast Indiana.”

Sutter has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare field.