Dr. John Crawford says the opioid crisis is a cause for higher crime rates

Dr. John Crawford says that one thing his training has always taught him is to find a root cause of things.

The Republican mayoral hopeful says that he thinks like the rising crime all goes back to the opioid addiction crisis. Dr. Crawford says that people that took prescription drugs started resorting to heroine among other drugs. He also says that this has spanned gang activity and higher murder rates.

Dr. Crawford said that as mayor, he would hit the opioid issue hard and thinks that his background would help him tackle the issue well.

To hear Dr. John Crawford’s full interview with WOWO, click here.