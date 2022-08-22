Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down in December

WASHINGTON (Fox News): Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Monday that he will step down from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as the President Biden’s chief medical adviser in December to “pursue the next chapter” of his career.

“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden,” Fauci said in a statement Monday. “I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges,” Fauci said. “I am very proud of our many accomplishments.”

Biden praised Fauci on Monday, calling him a “dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises.”

“When it came time to build a team to lead our COVID-19 response – in fact, in one of my first calls as President-elect – I immediately asked Dr. Fauci to extend his service as my Chief Medical Advisor to deal with the COVID-19 crisis our nation faced,: Biden said. “In that role, I’ve been able to call him at any hour of the day for his advice as we’ve tackled this once-in-a-generation pandemic.”

He added: “His commitment to the work is unwavering, and he does it with an unparalleled spirit, energy, and scientific integrity.”

“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved,” Biden said. “As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next.”

“Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work,” Biden said. “I extend my deepest thanks for his public service.”

He added: “The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”