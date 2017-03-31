Dozens of families remain at lead-tainted Indiana complex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Dozens of families remained at a lead-contaminated public housing complex in northwest Indiana, despite a Friday target date to move them out so the city can tear down the buildings.

More than 270 families have left East Chicago’s West Calumet Housing Complex and officials hope to have the remaining 50 or so families out next week.

Resident Tara Adams says she’s been seeking a new home for herself, her 19-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter since last summer. She’s worried the temporary housing she’s been offered on Chicago’s South Side is in a dangerous neighborhood.

Officials say they’ve been working with residents to find acceptable homes and that the moves are needed because of high lead levels in the soil from former industries in the area.