“Downtown Live!” promises series of downtown summer concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fridays and Saturdays this summer will be rocking in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Downtown Improvement District will be hosting “Downtown Live!,” a series of concerts planned for Friday nights on The Landing and Saturday nights throughout the downtown area. Rick Zolman says they’re being mindful of the pandemic while also welcoming the public:

“I think people should continue to practice the safety measures that have been in place,” Zolman says. “There’s not a mask requirement. The CDC has changed and loosened social distancing restrictions, so there aren’t any restrictions in place right now, but we will monitor that and follow federal and local health officials if something would change.”

The music starts on June 4th with the Alicia Pyle Quartet. Find the full concert lineup by clicking here.