Downtown law office damaged after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.