Downtown Fort Wayne “boutique” hotel now taking reservations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An upcoming boutique hotel for downtown Fort Wayne is now accepting reservations.

The Bradley, which has been created in partnership with hotel operator Provenance and Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, is now accepting reservations for the 124-room hotel set to open this summer at 204 West Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

The hotel, which is set to open on July 15th, will feature locally sourced art with a rotating gallery, a restaurant with an all-day menu and a rooftop bar, pet-friendly amenities, and an on-site fitness center, among other offerings.