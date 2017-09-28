Downtown arena/event center study results delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’ll be a while longer before we get more info on a proposed a new sports arena and event center for downtown Fort Wayne.

A downtown arena has been talked about for years, with several community leaders in favor of building it as an additional place to host concerts and a new home for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The problem is figuring out how much it’ll cost to both build and operate. A study on that was due this week, but Jim Cook of the Capital Improvement Board tells ABC 21 it’s been pushed back another 45 days to mid-November.

“This is the final piece to the puzzle. They’re not stalling, the consultant is doing their job and getting us what we need to make an informed decision.”

Taxpayers would be expected to foot some of the bill, and the construction cost alone is now estimated at over $100-million.