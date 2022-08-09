Downs Steps Down From Post At Purdue-Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the smartest political minds in Northeast Indiana has stepped down from his post. Longtime political analyst and professor Andrew Downs has officially stepped down as director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Downs told The Journal Gazette on Monday. His last day was July 31st. Downs worked at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the past 20 years and led the center named after his father, Mike Downs, a political science professor who worked at what was then IPFW for more than three decades before his death in 2001. Downs remains an emeritus faculty member at PFW.