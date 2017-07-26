DOT GmbH considers expanding Columbia City facility

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Medical coating technology provider, DOT America, Inc. announced plans to potentially expand its operations in Columbia City.

The 17,520 square foot facility is located in Columbia City’s Blue River Industrial Park.

In 2014, DOT GmbH invested $4.5 million to lease and supply the Columbia location. Now, the company is considering an investment of $3.2 million to expand the facility.

The expansion will add new equipment used for processing, distribution and information technology.

DOT America currently employs 17 people, and the expansion will provide an additional five jobs.

The Columbia City Common Council approved a ten-year tax abatement on the project.

“We were so pleased when DOT GmbH established its first North American facility in Columbia City just three years ago, and we are pleased to hear that they are now considering our community for this additional expansion,” said Jon Myers, president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, in a press release.

“Our location on Orthopedic Alley between Warsaw and Fort Wayne makes Columbia City an ideal location for the many companies that support Warsaw’s medical device industry.”