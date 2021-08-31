DOT America to add more jobs, expand in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A medical coating company in Whitley County will be expanding.

DOT America in Columbia City says they have seen “great demand” for their Vacuum Plasma Spray system, which coats medical implants. They’ll be installing a new system, which will cost $1.8-million and will double their order capacity.

The company also says the expansion will create 10 permanent jobs.

The Columbia City Common Council has approved a tax abatement on equipment for the project, and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation is also offering the company up to $80,000 in conditional tax credits based on their job creation plans.