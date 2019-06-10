Donut and Pastry Fest coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Donut and Pastry Fest is coming to Headwaters Park in September.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 14 and 15. Tickets are $20, and include vouchers for 2 donuts, one pastry and two beverages.

Donuts and pastries from Tom’s Donuts, Rise’n Roll, Coliseum Donuts, Leo Donuts, Nolt’s Marketplace, Tim Horton’s and Dunkin’ Donuts will be offered.

There will also be coffee, hot chocolate, soda, water and adult brunch cocktails.

Proceeds will benefit the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club and Invisible Vets of Fort Wayne.

To purchase tickets, which are now on sale, click the “Get Tickets” button on their Facebook page.