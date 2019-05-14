Don’t Push the Panic Button Yet

Corn planting in Indiana is only 6% complete, according to the latest USDA report. Yet agronomists are still saying it is too early to push the panic button.

After a weekend of rain and a change in the forecast to cooler and wetter weather, Ryan Peal, field agronomist with Pioneer, said his phone has gotten very busy, “In some cases, there are folks who are beginning to panic.”

The answer he continues to give growers is don’t make any changes just yet, “We don’t need to think about switching things out until at least June 1. Even if we go into that first week in June, we still do not need to change too many plans.” He added that, by the 5th of June, 116 or 118 day corn may be risky, “Hybrids that are 110 to 113 day in Central Indiana would work the first week of June.” Peal stresses that taking the time to do it right the first time will be vital this year, because there may not be a second chance, “If you are already compromising yields by a later planting, the last thing you want to do is rush things and hurt yields even more.”

Heavy rains in some areas, along with cooler temperatures, have kept fieldwork to a minimum. The average temperature for the week was 57.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.1 degrees below normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.14 inches to 1.60 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.75 inches. There were 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork last week, but planting progress was made in some areas.