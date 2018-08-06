Don’t forget immunizations on your back-to-school list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health are reminding parents not to forget immunizations as part of getting their kids ready to go back to school.

“It’s important to make sure your child’s vaccinations are up to date, not only to prevent disease now, but to ensure good health into the future,” says State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG.

School immunization requirements have changed for the 2018-19 school year. Two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine are now required for grades K-4, 6 and 12. Two doses are recommended for all other grades.

A complete list of Indiana school immunization requirements is available at www.state.in.us/isdh/17094.htm.