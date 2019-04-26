Don’t Blame the Messenger- Not Many Planting Windows Over Next Few Weeks

The Planting Weather Forecast is presented by the Indiana Corn and Soybean checkoffs and First Farmers Bank & Trust. Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says moisture today and this weekend will be hit and miss.

“Today’s action is trying to push east into Ohio; it’s mostly the eastern part of the state that’s getting it. Saturday we’ve got scattered showers that come through late through the overnight that could give up to a half an inch of moisture. Sunday, though, should turn out dry.”

Unfortunately, Martin says this is just the beginning of a rather wet 2-week period.

“Next week we have rain 4 out of 5 days. Monday through Thursday there’s rain in the forecast and we’ve increased our coverage here, particularly Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All told through the week next week, I think we can pick up half to maybe 2 inches of moisture combined.”

The extended forecast doesn’t look much better.

“We’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms next Saturday night into Sunday. Some of that could be strong to severe. If that happens, there is the potential for very heavy rain there. From the 8th-11th, we’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms all of those days. It could add up to bring another half to 2 inches of moisture. I don’t see many windows of opportunity here over the next few weeks.”

You can receive the full planting forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin in your inbox each Saturday morning during the planting season by signing up to receive our free daily newsletter.