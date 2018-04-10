Donnelly reacts to CBO report on tax bill.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): He has often been criticized for voting against the tax cut bill, but now, it looks like Senator Joe Donnelly’s decision turned out to be the right one, at least in his opinion.

Joining Fort Wayne’s Morning News Tuesday, Donnelly dropped a quite staggering statistic that was released by the CBO on Monday.

The Senator said not one bit of the tax cut was paid for, and the ones that will end up paying back the taxes will be today’s children.

