Donnelly: Indiana to receive $10.9-million to fight opioids

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana is getting almost $11-million in federal money to fight the area’s opioid crisis.

US Senator Joe Donnelly made the announcement Thursday, saying the money is coming from the Department of Health and Human Services through the 21st Century Cares Act. That initiative was signed into law last December and includes $1-billion over the next two years to help combat opioid abuse and heroin use.

Donnelly calls the funding “much-needed”, saying it will fund prevention efforts as well as treatment and recovery services:

“We are making progress to ensure our state and communities have the tools needed to confront this public health crisis, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Donnelly says.