Donald Trump, Jr. will deliver Keynote at Lincoln Day Dinner

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced that Donald Trump, Jr. will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Allen County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the Grand Wayne Center on Thursday, April 23 beginning at 5:00 P.M. Chairman Shine told WOWO News that “There is no one better to represent the President both in presence and philosophically than Donald Trump, Jr., one of the most sought after speakers in the country”.

Trump agreed to appear upon the invitation of Congressman Jim Banks, which, according to Shine, speaks to the respect the President and his family have for Congressman Banks.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual Allen County Republican Party event that is held each year, just before the Primary election in May. Further details regarding ticket prices, both for individual attendees and tables of ten will be announced soon and will be on the Allen County GOP website which can be found here. Additional information may be obtained by calling (260) 745-1970.