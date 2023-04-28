Donald Rainwater announces 2024 candidacy for Indiana Governor

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Donald Rainwater has decided to seek the Libertarian nomination for Indiana Governor in 2024.

Rainwater’s campaign for Governor in 2020 drew nearly 12% of the vote, which was the highest ever in Indiana by a Libertarian statewide candidate in a three-way race. He says it’s time to build on that.

“I believe that the three already declared candidates (Mike Braun, Suzanne Crouch, and Eric Doden) represent Eric Holcomb 2.0. Indiana doesn’t need another Eric Holcomb,” said Rainwater in an interview Friday morning with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

Rainwater will focus on education reform, tax reform, and administrative reform.

“Our government education system is inexorably failing. We’ve ignored the fundamentals of education to focus on our social indoctrination. We need better government, not bigger government. If you look at the budget that was just passed, it’s bigger government,” said Rainwater.

Rainwater maintains that taxes are too high and the fact that Indiana politicians are getting raises while so many other people are out of work is an injustice that has to be fixed. Rainwater thinks he’s the man to fix it.

“We’ve decided that now is the time to get to work. Renters and homeowners are adversely affected by these current ballooning property tax assessments and it needs to stop. These politicians that are running our legislature are living in a completely different Indiana than we are,” said Rainwater.

Instead of hard-working small business owners getting relief, Rainwater believes the government is giving the majority of the tax breaks in Indiana to the lawmakers and their donors.

Rainwater has spent the last 20 years as a software engineer. He and his wife have a blended family that includes six children and three grandchildren.