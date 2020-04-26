Donald Davidson on the IMS Digital Archive and Coming to America

This week’s episode: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Historian Donald Davidson joins to talk about the speedway’s new digital archive, coming to America, Henry Meyer, the 1916 Indy 500, Eddie Rickenbacker and Roger Penske buying the track.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

