Don Ayres dies at 76

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Longtime Fort Wayne car dealer Don Ayres died on Saturday. He was 76.

Ayres died from complications due to dementia and Parkinson’s disease according to the Journal Gazette.

He started his first dealership, Don Ayres Pontiac, in 1970 at age 27, becoming the youngest General Motors dealer in the country. He added his Honda dealership three years later.

Ayres was also active in helping out the Time Corners Little League, installing new lights for the fields in 1998. The little league was renamed after Ayres.

His funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont. A calling will be held an hour prior to the service.