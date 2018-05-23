Domestic dispute leads to crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash that left a woman in serious condition yesterday was no accident.

The crash happened on southbound US 27 just south of Fort Wayne near Maples Road, when an SUV slammed into the back of a truck twice, sending both vehicles off the road and the woman, who was driving the SUV, to the hospital.

Corporal Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 an argument between a husband and wife spiraled out of control when the husband drove away in the truck, and the wife pursued, hitting the truck once at an intersection, then again on US 27.

The man wasn’t hurt.