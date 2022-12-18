Dog rescued in house fire Saturday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pet dog was rescued from a fire Saturday afternoon just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

It started just before 5:30 pm when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a residential fire at the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming out of the front of the home.

Firefighters located the fire in the living room and quickly extinguished it, then searched the home for occupants. Crews located a pet dog. The dog was treated and revived by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Fire Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The fire remains under investigation.