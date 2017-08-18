Dog Days of Summer 5K this Sunday at Foster Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The first Dog Days of Summer 5K walk/run will take place this Sunday at Foster Park.

This event allows participants to walk a mile with their dog or run a solo 5K, and includes live music, a cookout and the opportunity to adopt a new canine friend from the SPCA.

If you’re interested in this event, you’re required to register at subarudogdays.com. Registration fees are $25 for the one mile dog walk and $35 for the solo 5K run. All proceeds will benefit the Allen County SPCA, Riley Children’s Hospital and H.O.P.E. for Animals.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the race beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.