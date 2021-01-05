Does Fauci Owe You An Apology?

Recent reports in an op-ed from Senator Marco Rubio (R – Florida) have come out over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and in a sense, “moving the goal posts” in regards to the measures Americans need to take against the virus. But, with comments that have come out in various outlets the question has arisen on whether or not Fauci owes YOU an apology.

Kayla discussed the controversy on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Tuesday.

