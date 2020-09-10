Doctors stress importance of flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANA (WOWO/Network Indiana): Flu season is right around the corner, and doctors are urging you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Claire Roembke, Manager for Infection Prevention for Franciscan Health, says the flu and coronavirus are transferred in similar ways, and one of the biggest challenges is going to be getting people tested.

“We’re going to have a large population, probably, of people with respiratory symptoms, and sorting out whether or not they’re influenza vs. COVID,” she says. “We always are full even during a regular seasonal flu. Most of us have expanded our bed capacity, but I’m sure that it is going to be challenging.”

Grocery store chain Kroger will be holding drive-thru flu shot centers at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne from 10am to 4pm on both September 19th and 26th.