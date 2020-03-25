Do You Need Documentation to Travel for Essential Business?

Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Stay at Home” executive order signed Monday does have some exceptions, including those involved in the essential business of agriculture. That has led many to ask, “am I considered essential?”

Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, says there is now a hotline that can help answer some of those questions for businesses. The hotline is open from 9am to 6pm at (877) 820-0890. Businesses can also email covidresponse@iedc.in.gov with questions.

Another question: do I need any type of document from my employer to be traveling?

“Is it a requirement? I don’t think so. We’re not aware of a requirement that the State Police or other law enforcement authorities have given at this time,” Kettler told HAT. “I just think it’s a good idea, a good practice, to recommend that we make sure we’re doing what we can to help.”

Kettler says there can and will be some discretion by local authorities as it relates to county travel restrictions.

“Again, I think that’s one more reason to be prepared with either an ID badge and/or a letter with us at all times to make sure we have the authorities best interest in mind and are cooperating with them the best we can.”

Later Tuesday evening, well after speaking with Kettler by phone, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation stated in a press release, “Employees of essential businesses are not required to provide any documentation. Law enforcement will not be stopping drivers on their way to and from work, traveling for an essential activity such as going to the grocery store, or just taking a walk.”

Kettler wanted to reassure the farm and ag community that during this difficult time and while these difficult decisions are being made, they’re still hard at work to advocate for Indiana agriculture, albeit teleworking.

“We know that there will continue to be questions and we’re more than glad to help with that.”

Indiana’s Corn and Soybean organizations have provided a template of what that “travel permission slip” might look like. You can find that here.