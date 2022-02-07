DNR Still Investigating ORV Crash Saturday Morning In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from the DNR are still investigating a Saturday Morning incident that claimed the life of a Fort Wayne Woman.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Thomas Tippman age 51, of Fort Wayne, was operating a side-by-side ORV with three passengers on a frozen pond on private property near the 8600 block of Flutter Road in Fort Wayne. While maneuvering the ORV, on a sharp turn, the ORV flipped ejecting and pinning Suzanne Tippman, 50, underneath.

Suzanne Tippman was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was later pronounced dead. None of the occupants on the ORV were wearing helmets, safety harness/seatbelts, or protective riding gear. Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and safety harnesses/seatbelts when operating off-road vehicles. -SOQ-