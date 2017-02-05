DNR seeks tax donations for wildlife fund

INDIANA (WOWO): You should have your W2s by now, which means it’s time to start focusing on filing your taxes.

But while few actually enjoy doing their taxes, you can do some good in the meantime by donating on your state taxes to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund. The fund supports the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Diversity program, which manages more than 750 nongame and endangered wildlife species like bald eagles, black bears, box tutles and more.

The program is also supported by a match of federal funds through the State Wildlife Grants Program. For each $5 donated, another $9 will be added, equaling $14 for wildlife. Donations fund research, habitat conservation and more.

The DNR says a code that will be required this year for donations could also impact the fund, which receives no taxpayer funding. You can find a video explaining the new process below.