DNR Monitoring Crappie Kill At Loon Lake

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday.

The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in Whitley and Noble counties.

Samples were provided Wednesday to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing regarding a cause, the agency said. Results are not expected for weeks.

Because no significant numbers of other dead small fish species have been observed, the cause is not believed to be the result of a toxic event such as a chemical spill or release, the agency said.

Biologists will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks, it said.