Dispose of unwanted hazardous waste during Tox-Away Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This Saturday marks another Tox-Away Day in Fort Wayne.

Residents can dispose of expired or unwanted household hazardous waste products safely at the Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

The City’s Solid Waste Department is funding the waste disposal and has supplied two 40-yard containers.

Typical items for disposal include:

Automotive products

Batteries

Fertilizers

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the facility on Carroll Road. The only entrance to the facility is from Fort Recovery Road via Lima Road.

Future Tox-Away Saturdays are scheduled for June 1, August 3, September 7 and October 12.