Discovery of body in Steuben County now homicide investigation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): More questions after the discovery of a body in Steuben County Friday.

The Indiana State Police is still trying to identify a man’s body that was found at the Trine State Recreation Area Friday morning, and they tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 it could take several weeks to do so… but we do know now that the victim was murdered, as the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Police say they’re not sure how long the body had been there. Fremont police and Indiana Conservation officers are helping with the case.