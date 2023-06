FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend posted pictures to its Facebook page Monday that Bishop Kevin Rhoades, two area priests, and others had the honor of meeting Pope Francis at The Vatican this past Friday. According to the diocese’s Facebook page, the meeting followed the Pope speaking to committee members organizing the National Eucharistic Revival and the National Eucharistic Congress, an event that will be held in Indianapolis in 2024.