FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Councilman Tom Didier will face Mayor Tom Henry in this year’s general election.

Didier has was elected to city council in 2003, beating Henry at the time for the city’s Third District.

Didier won the Republican nomination with 4th District City Councilman Jason Arp and Eddie Ribel both coming up short.

Henry outlasted Jorge Fernandez in the Democratic primary.