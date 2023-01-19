Didier Officially Enters Mayoral Race In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the political landscape across Fort Wayne continues to be shaken up, one candidate for Mayor says he will step away from another role if elected. Fort Wayne City Councilman, Tom Didier formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday and says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected. The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.

Didier confirming this decision with our partners in news at 21Alive Wednesday evening. Didier also discussed his views on affordable housing, saying he believes some residents are experiencing difficulties affording their rent or mortgage, but said there is demand for “high end” options downtown too.

Didier’s only Republican challenger so far is fellow councilman Jason Arp. Democrat Jorge Fernandez has also filed to run. Mayor Tom Henry has said he intends to run but has yet to file.