Didier defends vote on controversial rezoning project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The President of the Fort Wayne City Council is denying there’s any conflict of interests in his vote to rezone some property on West Jefferson Blvd.

Tom Didier tells the Journal Gazette two Facebook posts he wrote that seemed to endorse Peter Franklin Jewelers, the same jeweler that will be anchoring a shopping center on West Jefferson Blvd that the council approved despite opposition from the city’s Plan Commission, were in support of a friend who works for the chain, and not the business itself.

He says he voted for the rezoning based on the whole project’s merits, and adds that he will be abstaining from an upcoming vote on a restaurant’s liquor license request due to a business conflict.

WOWO News has reached out to Didier for further comment, and will update this article should we hear back.