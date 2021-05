FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier announced he is running for mayor in 2023.

Didier, who represents the city’s third district on the council, was first elected to that role in 2003. He has served as president of city council in 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2020.

Didier, who was born and raised in Fort Wayne, is married to his wife Mary and has three children.