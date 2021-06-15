DFA to shut down dairy plant in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A Dairy plant in Decatur will close by the end of the year.

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) Dairy Brands Ice Cream tells the Indiana Department of Workforce Development they will be cutting 156 full-time and 20 temporary jobs. The Journal Gazette reports that company officials plan to relocate all of the plant’s production lines, as well as most of its manufacturing lines, to other facilities.

A company statement says the move comes due to “the financial challenges associated with running the facility,” adding that the Decatur plant just wasn’t profitable.

“This was a difficult decision,” said DFA Dairy Brands Ice Cream President Robin Galloway, “but we have a responsibility to our dairy farmer-owners to operate financially sound businesses that bring them additional returns on their investments in the cooperative.”