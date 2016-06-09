Developer plans “spectacular” two-in-one hotel for Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another hotel is coming to Fort Wayne, and it’ll be “spectacular.”

That’s according to developer Glenn Conkling, who told the Journal Gazette he plans on building a seven-story Hilton hotel on the far north side of town. He calls it a dual-branded building, meaning it will actually be two hotels in one building: one traditional hotel, and one for extended stays. Conkling also says a multi-use commercial center will be added to the grounds once complete.

He filed his development plan for the hotel, to be built on Diebold Road, with the Allen County Plan Commission Tuesday. If approved, it would be located to the southeast of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal next month.