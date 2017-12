FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Detroit homicide suspect was arrested in Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

Quantry Brown, 18, was wanted for a homicide committed in October of this year.

U.S. Marshals received information that Brown had family in the Fort Wayne area, and he was eventually located at a home on Wildwood Avenue.

He was booked into the Allen County Jail and awaits trial. Another suspect, Lamont Carpenter, 20, was arrested in Fort Wayne last week.