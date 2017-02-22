Deputy Treasurer arrested

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A former Grant County government employee has been arrested and accused of corruption and theft.

Grant County Chief Deputy Treasurer Peggy Dickerson resigned from her position recently, and soon after that officials noticed more than $13,000 missing from their accounts… at about the same time some suspicious transactions to several different tax records took place.

The State Board of Accounts and Grant County Sheriff’s Office looked into it, and our Partners in News at ABC21 report that led to Dickerson’s arrest this week.

She’s been booked on one count of corrupt business influence and five counts of theft.