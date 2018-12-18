Deputy helps deliver baby on side of road

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County Deputy is being praised for his quick actions in helping deliver a baby on the side of the road.

Deputy Andrew Peters was in the middle of a traffic stop recently when he tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 another vehicle pulled up behind his car, with a frantic father at the wheel:

“He’s waving at me, so I roll my window down and ask him, ‘What do you need?’ And he said, ‘My wife’s having a baby.’ And I said, ‘Right now?’ And he said ‘Yes, right now,'” Peters says. “My first thought was well I’ll grab some gloves and see what I can do to help.”

Minutes later, Peters had helped deliver a baby girl in the car’s back seat. Her name is Chloe Karhoff, and she and her family are all doing fine.