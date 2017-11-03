Deputies arrest alleged non-compliant sex offender in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A registered sex offender is in custody after he allegedly was not living at his registered Steuben County address.

Charles R. Kipp III, 44, was arrested on an unrelated warrant and extradited back to Steuben County Thursday and booked in the Steuben County Jail after an investigation launched by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Kipp was living near Kendallville in Noble County and not at his registered address in Steuben County.

Kipp is facing charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous unrelated conviction. He is held on a $5,000 bond.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Kendallville Police Department assisted with the investigation.