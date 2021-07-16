Department of Labor awards $4.3M to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The U.S. Department of Labor today announced $92.6 million in funding to 47 states to provide training and employment services to eligible workers affected adversely by foreign trade. According to the department, Indiana will receive $4.3 million of the funding.

The Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program, which is administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, supports training, employment and case management services, job search and relocation allowances, and income support during training.

“Today’s announcement provides much-needed funding to train and support workers whose employment was affected adversely by foreign trade,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Helping these workers transition to new employment is critical to the nation’s equitable recovery, and serves as a reminder to Congress of the urgent need to reauthorize Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program to ensure more workers can receive the benefits, services and training they need to connect to good jobs.”

The department says the program also provides a subsidy to workers, aged 50 or older, whose reemployment wages are lower than the wages earned in their prior trade-affected employment.

The funding follows an initial allocation of $240.8 million provided in January.